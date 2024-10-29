New World Resources Advances Promising Copper Project

New World Resources Limited (AU:NWC) has released an update.

New World Resources Limited has completed a promising Pre-Feasibility Study on its Antler Copper Project in Arizona, highlighting it as a financially viable and low-risk development opportunity. With plans to begin production in 2027, the project is set to leverage favorable copper market conditions, boasting a robust economic outlook with a post-tax NPV of US$498 million and a rapid payback period of 3.3 years. The company is advancing towards a Definitive Feasibility Study, while ongoing exploration efforts may further enhance the project’s potential.

