New World Development Plans AGM and Share Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 12:11 am EDT

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development Company Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the approval for a share buyback program up to 10% of issued shares. Investors may find potential implications for stock value and governance changes of interest.

