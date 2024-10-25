New World Development Plans AGM and Share Buyback

New World Development (HK:0017) has released an update.

New World Development Company Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 21, 2024. Key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the approval for a share buyback program up to 10% of issued shares. Investors may find potential implications for stock value and governance changes of interest.

For further insights into HK:0017 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.