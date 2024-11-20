News & Insights

New World Department Store Secures Strong AGM Support

November 20, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

New World Department Store China Limited (HK:0825) has released an update.

New World Department Store China Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw overwhelming shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions, including director re-elections and financial mandates. Notably, the company’s directors were authorized to issue and repurchase shares, reflecting strong investor confidence. The AGM highlighted the company’s robust governance, with nearly unanimous support across all resolutions.

For further insights into HK:0825 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

