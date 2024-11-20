New World Department Store Secures Strong AGM Support

New World Department Store China Limited (HK:0825) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
New World Department Store China Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw overwhelming shareholder approval for all proposed resolutions, including director re-elections and financial mandates. Notably, the company’s directors were authorized to issue and repurchase shares, reflecting strong investor confidence. The AGM highlighted the company’s robust governance, with nearly unanimous support across all resolutions.
For further insights into HK:0825 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.