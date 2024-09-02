News & Insights

A New Way to Succession Plan

September 02, 2024 — 02:59 pm EDT

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC has recently launched a new platform aiming to support registered investment advisors (RIAs) with their growth and succession planning. The platform has integrated its first partner, FMF&E Wealth Management, a Syracuse-based RIA managing approximately $358 million in assets. 

 

Founded by industry experts including Al Sears and Ed Edwin, who have deep connections with Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), and Chris Gardner, formerly of FMF&E, Parkwoods plans to scale nationally. The firm is designed to help advisors maintain their independence while benefiting from centralized services like compliance and trading. 

 

This model provides a pathway for long-term continuity and succession, focusing on maintaining professional autonomy. Parkwoods is actively looking to partner with RIAs that value evidence-based investing and a client-focused approach.

Finsum: Leveraging all the tools at your disposal can allow you to optimize your succession plan. 

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

