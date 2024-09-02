A New Way to Succession Plan

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC has recently launched a new platform aiming to support registered investment advisors (RIAs) with their growth and succession planning. The platform has integrated its first partner, FMF&E Wealth Management, a Syracuse-based RIA managing approximately $358 million in assets.
Founded by industry experts including Al Sears and Ed Edwin, who have deep connections with Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), and Chris Gardner, formerly of FMF&E, Parkwoods plans to scale nationally. The firm is designed to help advisors maintain their independence while benefiting from centralized services like compliance and trading.
This model provides a pathway for long-term continuity and succession, focusing on maintaining professional autonomy. Parkwoods is actively looking to partner with RIAs that value evidence-based investing and a client-focused approach.
Finsum: Leveraging all the tools at your disposal can allow you to optimize your succession plan.
- succession planning
- wealth management
- client management
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.