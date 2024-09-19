New Strong Sell Stocks for September 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AZUL AZUL is one of the largest airlines in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations covered, offering flights to every region in Brazil. The Zacks Consesnsus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 35.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Arch Resources ARCH is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ambac AMBC is a holding company which provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AZUL (AZUL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.