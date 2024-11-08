New Strong Sell Stocks for November 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is a water heating and treatment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Albany International Corp. AIN is an industrial materials company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcadis NV ARCAY is an infrastructure consulting company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcadis NV (ARCAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albany International Corporation (AIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.