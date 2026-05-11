New Strong Sell Stocks for May 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Aptiv PLC APTV is a manufacturer and seller of vehicle components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.1% downward over the last 60 days.Top of FormBottom of Form

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE is a manufacturer of road building and construction equipment and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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