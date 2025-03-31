New Strong Sell Stocks for March 31st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMC Networks Inc. AMCX is an entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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