New Strong Sell Stocks for March 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. ASX provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB provides cloud software solutions to educational institutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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