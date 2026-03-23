New Strong Sell Stocks for March 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BitFuFu Inc. FUFU is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure by providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 47.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited CNQ is one of the largest independent energy companies in Canada engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Arbor Realty Trust ABR is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.