New Strong Sell Stocks for March 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ambiq Micro, Inc. AMBQ is a semiconductor company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28% downward over the last 60 days.

Autohome Inc. ATHM is a digital automotive services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Cohu, Inc. COHU is a semiconductor equipment company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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Cohu, Inc. (COHU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (AMBQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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