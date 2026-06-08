New Strong Sell Stocks for June 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerant Bancorp Inc. AMTB is a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Arcosa, Inc. ACA is an infrastructure products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. ASH is a specialty ingredients company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Ashland Inc. (ASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcosa, Inc. (ACA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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