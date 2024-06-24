Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 24th

June 24, 2024 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advantage Solutions ADV is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLIENT INC ALNT designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

America's CarMart CRMT operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Free Report: 5 “Whisper” Stocks Poised to Stun Wall Street

Analysts may be seriously underestimating these stocks. When they announce earnings, they could immediately jump +10-20%.

See Stocks Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allient Inc. (ALNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRMT
ADV
ALNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.