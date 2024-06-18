New Strong Sell Stocks for June 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR is a mortgage real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation USAS is a mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW is an enterprise computing solutions provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

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Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zacks Investment Research

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