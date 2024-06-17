Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

June 17, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc ADNT is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB is the financial holding company for Civista Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
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Stocks mentioned

ARCB
CIVB
ADNT

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