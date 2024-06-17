New Strong Sell Stocks for June 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adient plc ADNT is an automotive seating supplier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ArcBest Corporation ARCB is a freight transportation and integrated logistics services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB is the financial holding company for Civista Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Adient (ADNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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