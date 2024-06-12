Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 12th

June 12, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASGN ASGN provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Akamai Technologies AKAM is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark AMWD is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
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