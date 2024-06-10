New Strong Sell Stocks for June 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Custom Truck One Source CTOS is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics ARW is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

DSV DSDVY provides transport and logistics services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DSV (DSDVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.