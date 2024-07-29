New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cannae Holdings, Inc. CNNE is an investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Fortescue Ltd FSUGY is a mining company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

