New Strong Sell Stocks for July 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Lennar LEN is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders for which there are limited treatment options available. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.

The Boston Beer Company SAM is one of the largest craft brewers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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