New Strong Sell Stocks for July 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK is an integrated downstream energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 287.4% downward over the last 60 days.

HDFC Bank Limited HDB is a banking and financial services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Ladder Capital Corp LADR is a commercial real estate management trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 60 days.

