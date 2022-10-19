New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Accenture ACN is a professional services company that provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Adecco AHEXY offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

