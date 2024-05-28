New Strong Sell Stocks for May 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM is a cloud service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited AHCHY is a Cement company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anhui Conch Cement Co. (AHCHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.