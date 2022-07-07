New Strong Sell Stocks for July 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings hpvbcas been revised 3.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Five Below, Inc. FIVE operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO manufactures and sells contact lens wearers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.