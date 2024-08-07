New Strong Sell Stocks for August 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

IPG Photonics IPGP develops and manufactures high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers and diode lasers that are used for diverse applications, including materials processing, medical and advanced applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.2% downward over the last 60 days.

California Resources CRC is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Colruyt CUYTY is engaged in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products as well as fuels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

