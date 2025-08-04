New Strong Sell Stocks for August 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Concrete Pumping Holdings BBCP provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 70.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Belite Bio BLTE is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on novel therapeutics targeting currently untreatable eye diseases involving retinal degeneration, such as atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease, and metabolic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 59.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Camping World CWH is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 60 days.

