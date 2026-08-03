New Strong Sell Stocks for August 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco Group AG AHEXY is a human resources services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 4.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. APELY is a manufacturer and seller of electronic components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. COLB is a bank holding company for Columbia Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alps Alpine Co Ltd. - Unsponsored ADR (APELY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecco SA (AHEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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