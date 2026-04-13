New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Lazard, Inc. LAZ is one of the world’s major financial advisory and asset management firms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Ares Management ARES is a global alternative investment manager that offers investment solutions across credit, private equity, and real assets to institutional and individual investors worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 60 days.

AkzoNobel AKZOY is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

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Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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