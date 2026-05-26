New Strong Buy Stocks for May 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lifetime Brands LCUT: This company, which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, tableware, and other home solution products for use in the home, and market in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company, which works in line of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

ARKO ARKO: This company, which operates a chain of convenience stores in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

ARKO Corp. Price and Consensus

ARKO Corp. price-consensus-chart | ARKO Corp. Quote

Pitney Bowes PBI: This global technology company, which is powering billions of transactions - physical and digital - in the connected and borderless world of commerce, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and Consensus

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

DaVita DVA: This company, which is a leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 day.

DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus

DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Corp. (ARKO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.