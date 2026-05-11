New Strong Buy Stocks for May 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human capital management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation LSCC: This developer of semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company for Civista Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Kenvue Inc. KVUE: This consumer health company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Kenvue Inc. Price and Consensus

Kenvue Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kenvue Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.