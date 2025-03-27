New Strong Buy Stocks for March 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp Price and Consensus

Heritage Commerce Corp price-consensus-chart | Heritage Commerce Corp Quote

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

AerSale Corporation ASLE: This company that provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus

AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC: This financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

Hang Seng Bank Limited HSNGY: This banking and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Price and Consensus

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Hang Seng Bank Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hang Seng Bank Ltd. (HSNGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.