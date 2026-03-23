New Strong Buy Stocks for March 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lifetime Brands LCUT: This company which, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 day.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

Enerflex Ltd. EFXT: This company, which provides oilfield services for natural gas and petroleum producers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Enerflex Ltd. Price and Consensus

Enerflex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Enerflex Ltd. Quote

Magna International MGA: This mobility technology company and global automotive supplier which, offers comprehensive vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing expertise, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Magna International Inc. Price and Consensus

Magna International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Magna International Inc. Quote

ADMA Biologics ADMA: This end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company, which manufactures and markets specialty biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and Consensus

ADMA Biologics Inc price-consensus-chart | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL: This leading full-service real estate firm, that provides corporate, financial and investment management services to corporations and other real estate owners, users and investors worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Price and Consensus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.