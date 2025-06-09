New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The E.W. Scripps Company SSP: This media enterprise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

E.W. Scripps Company (The) Price and Consensus

E.W. Scripps Company (The) price-consensus-chart | E.W. Scripps Company (The) Quote

MYR Group Inc. MYRG: This electrical construction services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

MYR Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

MYR Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MYR Group, Inc. Quote

Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank AB Price and Consensus

Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Quote

Peakstone Realty Trust PKST: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price and Consensus

Peakstone Realty Trust price-consensus-chart | Peakstone Realty Trust Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

E.W. Scripps Company (The) (SSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swedbank AB (SWDBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.