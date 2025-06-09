New Strong Buy Stocks for June 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The E.W. Scripps Company SSP: This media enterprise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
MYR Group Inc. MYRG: This electrical construction services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. PSTL: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Peakstone Realty Trust PKST: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.