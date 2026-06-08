New Strong Buy Stocks for June 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD: This logistics services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Price and Consensus

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. Quote

Vince Holding Corp. VNCE: This retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.9% over the last 60 days.

Vince Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

Vince Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | Vince Holding Corp. Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT: This semiconductor equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

TriNet Group, Inc. TNET: This human resources (HR) services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

TriNet Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

TriNet Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TriNet Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vince Holding Corp. (VNCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.