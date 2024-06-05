Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th

June 05, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

The Gap, Inc. GPS: This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

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The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
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Stocks mentioned

FHN
JHG
CRGY

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