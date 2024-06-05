New Strong Buy Stocks for June 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

The Gap, Inc. GPS: This apparel retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days.

The Gap, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Gap, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Gap, Inc. Quote

First Horizon Corporation FHN: This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.5% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus

Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.