New Strong Buy Stocks for June 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ORIX Corporation IX: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.7% over the last 60 days.

Orix Corp Ads Price and Consensus

Orix Corp Ads price-consensus-chart | Orix Corp Ads Quote

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This electronics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Albemarle Corporation ALB: This energy storage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle Corporation Price and Consensus

Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR: This resource-based company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. Quote

Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM: This diversified industrial company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

Perimeter Solutions, SA Price and Consensus

Perimeter Solutions, SA price-consensus-chart | Perimeter Solutions, SA Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orix Corp Ads (IX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.