New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kelly Services KELYA: This company which is a global leader of providing workforce solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.1% over the last 60 days.
Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kelly Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote
Celestica CLS: This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
Sylvamo SLVM: This paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Sylvamo Corporation Price and Consensus
Sylvamo Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sylvamo Corporation Quote
Garrett Motion GTX: This transportation systems provider companywhich offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Garrett Motion Inc. Price and Consensus
Garrett Motion Inc. price-consensus-chart | Garrett Motion Inc. Quote
Sasol SSL: This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.
Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks
Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.
One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.
Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.
Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.