New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC: This apparel and accessories company seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote

Matador Resources Company MTDR: This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Matador Resources Company Price and Consensus

Matador Resources Company price-consensus-chart | Matador Resources Company Quote

Mercury General Corporation MCY: This auto insurance provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Mercury General Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercury General Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercury General Corporation Quote

ASM International NV ASMIY: This semiconductor device equipment provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.

ASM International NV Price and Consensus

ASM International NV price-consensus-chart | ASM International NV Quote

Harte Hanks, Inc. HHS: This customer experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

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Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASM International NV (ASMIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.