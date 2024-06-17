New Strong Buy Stocks for June 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sunoco LP SUN: This retailer of motor fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.4% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco LP Price and Consensus

Sunoco LP price-consensus-chart | Sunoco LP Quote

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC: This power resiliency solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

American Superconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Superconductor Corporation Quote

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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