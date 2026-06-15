New Strong Buy Stocks for June 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT: This insurance technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78.6% over the last 60 days.

SelectQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus

SelectQuote, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SelectQuote, Inc. Quote

EZCORP, Inc. EZPW: This pawn services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

EZCORP, Inc. Price and Consensus

EZCORP, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EZCORP, Inc. Quote

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW: This commercial vehicle equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Quote

nVent Electric plc NVT: This electrical equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO: This specialty chemicals company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 184.2% over the last 60 days.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alto Ingredients, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alto Ingredients, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

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EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.