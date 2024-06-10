New Strong Buy Stocks for June 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Newmont NEM: This company which is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.2% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation Price and Consensus

Newmont Corporation price-consensus-chart | Newmont Corporation Quote

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus

The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote

Immersion IMMR: This banking company which develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Immersion Corporation Price and Consensus

Immersion Corporation price-consensus-chart | Immersion Corporation Quote

WilliamsSonoma WSM: This company which is a multi-channel specialty retailer of premium quality home products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 day.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

Option Care Health OPCH: This company provides infusion and home care management solutions,has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Option Care Health, Inc. Price and Consensus

Option Care Health, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Option Care Health, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The ODP Corporation (ODP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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