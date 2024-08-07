New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

GormanRupp GRC: This company which designs, manufactures and sells pumps and related equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Hagerty HGTY: This company which offer automotive lifestyle brand and specialty insurance provider focused on automotive enthusiast market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Apogee Enterprises APOG: This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Aercap AER: This integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Enact Holdings ACT: This company which provides U.S. private mortgage insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

