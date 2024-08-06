New Strong Buy Stocks for August 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

EverQuote EVER: This company which operates an online marketplace for consumers shopping for auto, home and renters and life insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

EverQuote, Inc. Price and Consensus

EverQuote, Inc. price-consensus-chart | EverQuote, Inc. Quote

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company which is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh as well as value-added chicken products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

Sprouts Farmers Market SFM: This company which operates in a highly fragmented grocery store industry, has a unique model that features fresh produce, foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Quote

KB Home KBH: This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 day.

KB Home Price and Consensus

KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.