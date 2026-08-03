New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

FormFactor, Inc. FORM: This provider of semiconductor testing solutions, including probe cards, systems, and cryogenic technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

FormFactor, Inc. Price and Consensus

FormFactor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FormFactor, Inc. Quote

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus

Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote

Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This provider of truckload, intermodal, and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.