New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
FormFactor, Inc. FORM: This provider of semiconductor testing solutions, including probe cards, systems, and cryogenic technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
FormFactor, Inc. Price and Consensus
FormFactor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FormFactor, Inc. Quote
Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus
Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote
Vertiv Holdings Co VRT: This critical digital infrastructure technologies company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote
Merchants Bancorp MBIN: This bank holding company that operates through mortgage banking, mortgage warehousing, and regular banking has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus
Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote
Schneider National, Inc. SNDR: This provider of truckload, intermodal, and logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Schneider National, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schneider National, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schneider National, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
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Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.