New Streaming Platform Proves Little Help for Truth Social (NASDAQ:DJT)

It was not so long ago when we first heard about Truth Social’s (DJT) plans to break into the streaming market. This could have represented a substantial step forward, but reports note that it does not look like what you’d hope a major streaming platform would look like. The disappointment is echoing throughout the closing minutes of Wednesday’s trading session, and shares of the social media company are down nearly 6%.

The platform is known as Truth+, and early reports say it will provide “…real, engaging and meaningful stories on sports, leadership and humanity.” The problem with that is that a look at what Truth+ Media actually offers is more like “not much at all.”

Currently, Truth+ Media lists exactly six podcasts on its website. This does include some, like Iconic Sonics about the Seattle SuperSonics, that have been going back since at least the start of this year. But going to the “Originals” section of Truth+ Media reveals nothing more than an introduction to their ABA director, Kenan Kamwana Holley. Content, therefore, on the brand new service might charitably be described as “lacking.” Or at the very least “not kept in an obvious place.”

Better Eventually?

However, reports note that the app does have several worthwhile features that should draw interest once the content is there. A picture-in-picture capacity will help, allowing visitors to run the content while on the Truth Social app itself. Plus, the app has its own content delivery network (CDN) that will likely help accessibility.

But the clear draw is its infrastructure, which is wholly owned by Truth Social. This makes it “uncancellable,” meaning that content providers will be able to speak freely without the risk of being removed from the platform for most issues. Further, reports note that the rollout is still “progressing,” so it is entirely possible that the content may be augmented in the weeks ahead.

Is DJT Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, there remain no analysts with a position on DJT stock. Thus, we turn to the last five days of trading for the stock instead. And what we find there is that DJT stock’s downward progression continues. Earlier in the period, shares were somewhat rallying but then dropped down significantly. As a result, shares are down 1.66% during this time frame.

