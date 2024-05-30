New Stratus Energy: Promising Start Despite Losses

New Stratus Energy (TSE:NSE) has released an update.

New Stratus Energy Inc. reported its first quarter financial results, with a $26.6 million working capital and a net loss of $4.6 million. The company’s operations at Goldpillar generated over $1.4 million in revenue and $1.3 million in EBITDA, indicating a promising start and an expected increase in performance in the following quarters.

