News & Insights

Stocks
RDRIF

New Stratus Energy: Promising Start Despite Losses

May 30, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Stratus Energy (TSE:NSE) has released an update.

New Stratus Energy Inc. reported its first quarter financial results, with a $26.6 million working capital and a net loss of $4.6 million. The company’s operations at Goldpillar generated over $1.4 million in revenue and $1.3 million in EBITDA, indicating a promising start and an expected increase in performance in the following quarters.

For further insights into TSE:NSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDRIF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.