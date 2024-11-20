News & Insights

Stocks

New Sparkle Roll Settles Legal Disputes with Defendants

November 20, 2024 — 03:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has settled its legal disputes with defendants by paying a total of approximately HK$6.56 million, concluding proceedings that were initiated over a series of injunction orders. The company asserts that these settlements won’t significantly affect its financial health or operations, and advises shareholders to remain cautious with their investments.

For further insights into HK:0970 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.