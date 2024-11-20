New Sparkle Roll Settles Legal Disputes with Defendants

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited (HK:0970) has released an update.

New Sparkle Roll International Group Limited has settled its legal disputes with defendants by paying a total of approximately HK$6.56 million, concluding proceedings that were initiated over a series of injunction orders. The company asserts that these settlements won’t significantly affect its financial health or operations, and advises shareholders to remain cautious with their investments.

