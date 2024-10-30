News & Insights

Stocks

New Silkroutes Group Secures Approval for New Auditors

October 30, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

New Silkroutes Group Limited (SG:BMT) has released an update.

New Silkroutes Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at their recent extraordinary general meeting to appoint new auditors, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor. With 99.94% of the votes cast in support, this decision reflects strong shareholder backing. The meeting proceedings were supervised by Gong Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. as scrutineers.

For further insights into SG:BMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.