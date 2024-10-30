New Silkroutes Group Secures Approval for New Auditors

New Silkroutes Group Limited (SG:BMT) has released an update.

New Silkroutes Group Limited successfully passed a resolution at their recent extraordinary general meeting to appoint new auditors, with an overwhelming majority voting in favor. With 99.94% of the votes cast in support, this decision reflects strong shareholder backing. The meeting proceedings were supervised by Gong Corporate Services Pte. Ltd. as scrutineers.

