The New Rules of the Wine Bar

Modern wine bars are shifting away from strict dining etiquette, embracing a more relaxed and exploratory approach. When sampling wines by the glass, it’s courteous to limit your tastings to around three options to avoid overburdening the staff.

If a bottle seems off, promptly communicate with the server, as minor flaws may become noticeable only after some time. Generally, ordering a bottle is more cost-effective than several glasses, providing better value for your money.

Tipping remains consistent at around 20%, regardless of whether you’re at a counter or table service. Bringing your own bottle is usually discouraged, but if done, ensure you adhere to house rules, such as purchasing a bottle from their list and covering any corkage fees

Finsum: The wine world can be overwhelming so these tips can help you feel more comfortable in the complex environment.

wine

lifestyle

