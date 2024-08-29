News & Insights

The New Rules of the Wine Bar

August 29, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM

Modern wine bars are shifting away from strict dining etiquette, embracing a more relaxed and exploratory approach. When sampling wines by the glass, it’s courteous to limit your tastings to around three options to avoid overburdening the staff.

 If a bottle seems off, promptly communicate with the server, as minor flaws may become noticeable only after some time. Generally, ordering a bottle is more cost-effective than several glasses, providing better value for your money. 

Tipping remains consistent at around 20%, regardless of whether you’re at a counter or table service. Bringing your own bottle is usually discouraged, but if done, ensure you adhere to house rules, such as purchasing a bottle from their list and covering any corkage fees

Finsum: The wine world can be overwhelming so these tips can help you feel more comfortable in the complex environment.

  • wine
  • lifestyle

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
