New Nvidia AI chips overheating in servers, The Information reports

November 17, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Nvidia (NVDA) is grappling with new problems related to its much-anticipated Blackwell graphics processing units for artificial intelligence, namely, how to prevent them from overheating when connected together in the customized server racks it has designed, The Information’s Qianer Liu and Anissa Gardizy report. In recent months, Nvidia has asked its suppliers to change the design of the racks several times as it has tried to overcome the overheating problems, according to Nvidia employees who have been working on the issue, as well as several customers and suppliers with knowledge of it.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

