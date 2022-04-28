New Month to Kick Off With Jobs Data, Fed Statement

Next week brings a new month, another batch of corporate earnings reports, and plenty of economic indicators that are sure to capture Wall Street's attention. Investors will be sifting through the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), as well as jobs and productivity data. Also on the schedule is a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

With earnings season in full-swing, the earnings docket is packed, with reports coming from Airbnb (ABNB), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Avis Budget (CAR), Beyond Meat (BYND), Biogen (BIIB), BP (BP), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cerner (CERN), Chegg (CHGG), Cinemark (CNK), Clorox (CLX), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Expedia (EXPE), Fastly (FSLY), Hilton Hotels (HLT), Lyft (LYFT), Marathon Oil (MRO), MGM Resorts (MGM), Moderna (MRNA), Nikola (NKLA), Pfizer (PFE), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Sunrun (RUN), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Uber (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), Wayfair (W), and Yum! Brands (YUM).

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

The month officially kicks off on Monday, May 2, which will bring the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, and construction spending data.

Job openings and quits data, factory orders, and motor vehicle sales are expected to come out on Tuesday, May 3.

The ADP employment report is on tap Wednesday, May 4, in addition to international trade balance data, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, and the ISM services index. In addition, traders will be eyeing the FOMC statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

Thursday, May 5, will bring initial and continuing jobless claims, as well as productivity data, and unit labor costs.

The week closes out on Friday, May 6, with nonfarm payrolls and an unemployment rate update. An average hourly earnings update, the labor force participation rate, and consumer credit data are due out as well.

